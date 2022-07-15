Finland GDP Growth Eases In May

Finland's economic output growth moderated for the second successive month in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national grew a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.2 percent rise in April, which was revised up from 4.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output contracted 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent expansion in the preceding month. This was the first fall in four months.

Among sectors, primary production fell around 2.0 percent annually in May. This was offset by about 3.0 percent gains in both secondary and tertiary sectors.

