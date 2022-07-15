Poland Inflation Accelerates Less Than Initially Estimated

Poland's inflation increased less than initially estimated in June, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 15.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 13.9 percent rise in May. In the initial estimate, inflation was 15.6 percent.

Transport costs surged 33.4 percent yearly in June and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 24.2 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 15.9 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and recreation and culture increased by 14.2 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 10.9 percent and those of increased 7.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in June, after a 1.7 percent growth in the preceding month, as estimated.

