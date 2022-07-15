Finland Industrial Turnover Expands Strongly In May

Finland industrial turnover registered another double-digit growth in May, Statistics Finland said Friday.

Industrial turnover increased 28.0 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 26.0 percent rise in April. Turnover in industry has been rising continuously since January 2021.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover was up 1.9 percent in May.

In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said turnover in total trade advanced 10.1 percent annually in May. Adjusted for working days, total trade went down 5.1 percent.

In May, economic output grew 2.5 percent year-over-year, slower than the 4.2 percent rise in April, the statistical office said.

