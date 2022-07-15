Wall Street Aims To Open Higher

President Joe Biden will be meeting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at Bethlehem on Friday. Thereafter Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and will meet Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden will be the first U.S. President to fly from Israel to Saudi Arabia after opening up the Saudi airspace for Israeli airlines.

The political turmoil in Srilanka is continuing even after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as acting president replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksha.

The G-20 finance ministers are meeting at Bali on the backdrop of war between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Friday.

Asian shares were mixed at the close on the day, while European shares are trading up.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 22.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed mostly down on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day up 3.60 points at 11,251.19. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 142.62 points or 0.5 percent to 30,630.17 and the S&P 500 dipped 11.40 points or 0.3 percent to 3,790.38.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.9 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for July is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.3 percent, while it was down 1.2 percent in the previous month.

The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Import prices is an increase of 0.7 percent. In May, the prices were up 0.6 percent. The export prices are expected to climb 1.0 percent, compared to an increase of 2.8 percent in the previous month.

The Fed Industrial Production for June will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is an increase of 0.1 percent, and in May it grew 0.2 percent.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 1.2 percent growth, while it was up 1.2 percent in the previous month.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 50.0, while it was up 50.0 in June.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be announced at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 927 and the U.S. Rig Count was 752.

In the corporate segment, UnitedHealth Group reported an increase in second-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. US Bancorp's second-quarter earnings declined from the prior year, despite a 4 percent increase in quarterly revenue.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares were down on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slumped 1.64 percent to 3,228.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 2.19 percent lower at 20,297.72.

Japanese shares closed moderately higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.54 percent to 26,788.47. The broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,892.50.

Australian closed lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 0.68 percent to 6,605.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.74 percent lower at 6,798.

European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 29.31 points or 0.48 percent. The German DAX is adding 193.98 points or 1.53 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 52.66 points or 0.75 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 22.21 points or 0.27 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.01 percent.

