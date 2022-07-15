U.S. Retail Sales Jump More Than Expected In June

Retail sales in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales shot up by 1.0 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.3 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still surged by 1.0 percent following a 0.6 percent increase in May. Ex-auto sales were expected to climb by 0.6 percent.

Economic News

