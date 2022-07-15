Bulgaria Inflation Accelerates Further In June

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation continued to rise in June to remain at its highest level in just over twenty-four years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Consumer prices surged 16.6 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 15.6 percent rise in May.

The latest inflation was reportedly the highest since May 1998, when it was 18.8 percent.

The current upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 37.5 percent jump in transport costs. This was followed by a 23.8 percent rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 18.5 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.9 percent in June, following a 1.2 percent growth in the previous month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent monthly and grew 14.8 percent yearly in June.

