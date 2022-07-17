New Zealand Consumer Prices Spike 7.3% On Year In Q2

Consumer prices in New Zealand jumped 7.3 percent on year in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - touching a 32-year high.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 7.1 percent and was up from 6.9 percent in the first quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.5 percent but slowing from 1.8 percent in the three months prior.

Unadjusted, inflation was up 1.7 percent on quarter.

