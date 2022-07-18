European Economics Preview: Italy Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases foreign trade figures for May. The trade deficit totaled EUR 3.66 billion in April.

In the meantime, external trade data from Spain and the budget balance from Turkey are due.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank releases core inflation data for June. Core inflation is seen at 9.3 percent versus 8.5 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.