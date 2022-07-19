Australia Leading Index On Tap For Wednesday

Australia will on Tuesday see June results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index eased 0.06 percent on month.

Taiwan will provide June data for export orders; in May, orders were up 6.0 percent on year.

China will release July rates for its one-year and five-year prime loans; in June, they were 3.7 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.