Uber Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Lawsuit For Overcharging People With Disabilities

Uber Technologies has agreed to pay millions to settle the U.S. Justice department's lawsuit for overcharging people with disabilities.

The ride-sharing company will offer several million dollars in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability, the Justice department said in a statement.

The Justice department filed a lawsuit in November 2021 alleging that Uber violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies like Uber.

According to the complaint, in April 2016, Uber began charging passengers wait time fees in a number of cities, eventually expanding the policy nationwide. The wait time fees started two minutes after the Uber car arrived at the pickup location and were charged until the car began its trip.

The department's complaint alleged that Uber violated the law by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who, because of disability, needed more than two minutes to get in an Uber car. Passengers with disabilities may need additional time to enter a car for various reasons.

The department's lawsuit alleged that, even when Uber was aware that passengers' need for additional time was clearly disability-based, Uber started charging a wait time fee at the two-minute mark.

As per the two-year agreement, Uber has committed to waive wait time fees for all Uber riders who certify that they need more time to get in an Uber car because of a disability.

Uber will credit the accounts of more than 65,000 eligible riders who signed up for the waiver program for double the amount of wait time fees they were ever charged, which could amount to potentially hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in compensation.

Uber will also pay $1.74 million to more than one thousand riders who complained to Uber about being charged wait time fees because of disability, and $500,000 to other harmed individuals identified by the department.

