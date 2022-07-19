European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the UK and revised consumer prices from Eurozone are the major reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases the UK labor market statistics. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 3.9 percent in three months to May from 3.8 percent in three months to April.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for June.

At 3.00 am ET, harmonized consumer price figures are due from Austria and Slovakia.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area harmonized consumer prices for June. According to flash estimate, inflation rose to a record 8.6 percent in June from 8.1 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.