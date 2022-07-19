Austria Inflation Accelerates As Estimated

Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in June to remain at its strongest level in nearly forty-seven years, the latest figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 8.7 percent in June from 7.7 percent in May. That was in line with flash data published on July 1.

Moreover, this was the strongest inflation rate since September 1975.

"Further price surges for fuels, food, household energy and restaurants have once again significantly driven inflation in Austria," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

Transport costs alone grew 21.9 percent annually in June amid a 63.2 percent jump in fuel prices.

Utility costs rose 10.3 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 11.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.4 percent in June, following a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also climbed 8.7 percent annually in June, following a 7.7 percent rise in the preceding month. The latest figures match flash data.

