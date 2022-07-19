Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

Malta's EU measure of inflation continued its rising trend in May, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 5.8 percent rise in April.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most, by 10.0 percent, annually in May. This was followed by a 9.0 percent surge in utility costs.

Costs for recreation and culture registered an increase of 7.3 percent and transport charges grew 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 1.7 percent in May.

