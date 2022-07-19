New Study Uses Genetics To Improve Lung Cancer Treatment

Cancer affecting the lungs is one of the deadliest forms of cancer and it causes around 1.8 million deaths worldwide. While treatment for lung cancer has seen major breakthroughs, a new study conducted by the Edith Cowan University has found methods to improve the treatment.

Immunotherapy is an important tool in the fight against non-small cell lung cancer, which comprises of 80-85 per cent of all lung cancer diagnoses. Unfortunately, immunotherapy can also lead to severe side effects in patients, with at least 74 percent of those receiving treatment experiencing immune-related adverse reactions.

Around 21 percent patients develop grade three or four toxicity, which can cause lifelong complications harming the skin, gut, liver or endocrine system. These adverse reactions can lead to the cancer treatment getting stopped, which is not a good decision, hampering the treatment and recovery process.

However, in what seems like a contradiction, people who experience these immunotherapy side effects see more positive results with their cancer progression than those who don't.

Study supervisor Associate Professor Elin Gray, from ECU's Centre for Precision Health, described immunotherapy as a "double-edged sword" but researchers made a critical breakthrough.

Gray said, "Immunotherapies unleash the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. But they can also unleash the immune cells to attack the body, causing toxicities. Our research shows for the first time that certain genetic features predispose cancer patients to develop side effects or toxicities to anti-cancer therapy. Knowing this will allow doctors to improve the treatment given to patients."

The main components of the research are human leukocyte antigens, or HLAs, which are markers found in most cells in the body. The immune system uses HLAs to determine which cells do and don't belong in your body and are part of the alarm system which detects viruses, infections -- and cancer.

The research team examined the HLAs of 179 non-small cell lung cancer patients and found a deep link between the genetic makeup of the HLAs and whether the person was likely to develop side effects from immunotherapy.

Study lead Afaf Abed said this discovery would benefit all non-small cell lung cancer patients, regardless of whether they were genetically predisposed to adverse reactions to immunotherapy or not.

She added, "If someone is found to not be at risk of side effects, doctors can ramp up the treatment and be more aggressive in fighting the disease. If they are found to be at a higher risk, doctors can take it easier with the treatment, monitor it and intervene before patients develop grade 3 or 4 toxicity."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News