Germany PPI Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In June

Germany's producer price inflation eased unexpectedly in June from a record high in May, though marginally, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices grew 32.7 percent year-over-year in June, following a 33.6 percent surge in May. Economists had forecast inflation to rise to 33.9 percent.

The overall strong producer price inflation in June was primarily driven by an 86.1 percent jump in energy prices amid soaring natural gas costs.

Excluding energy, producer prices were 15.5 percent higher in June compared to last year.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of intermediate goods increased by 22.3 percent.

In June, consumer goods prices rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier, and durable goods prices rose 10.5 percent.

Prices for capital goods climbed 7.4 percent, the highest year-on-year change since September 1975.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased at a slower rate of 0.6 percent in June, after a 1.6 percent gain in the previous month. The expected rise was 1.3 percent.

