Czech PPI Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast

The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation increased less-than-expected in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 28.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.9 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 28.8 percent increase.

Among sectors, prices for manufacturing products increased 25.8 percent yearly in June and those for mining and quarrying rose 33.3 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and those for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 44.6 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector alone jumped 56.5 percent and those for intermediate goods increased 29.3 percent.

Excluding energy, industrial producer prices were 19.7 percent higher in June compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.4 percent in June versus an expected increase of 1.6 percent.

Economic News

