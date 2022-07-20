Japanese Market Modestly Lower

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, snapping the five-session winning streak, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 27,600 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later today. Traders also booked profits after the recent rally.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 63.76 points or 0.23 percent to 27,616.50, after hitting a low of 27,549.56 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are edging down 0.3 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is losing more than 1 percent, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron are down almost 2 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Sony and Panasonic are losing almost 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging down 0.5 percent each.



Among the other major losers, Shionogi & Co. is surging more than 8 percent, whie Nippon Steel and Kobe Steel are gaining more than 4 percent each. JFE Holdings is adding almost 4 percent.

Shares in Shionogi & sank after the drugmaker's Covid-19 antiviral pill failed to secure approval from Japanese experts for want of more data from ongoing clinical trials.

Conversely, there are no major gainers.

In economic news, Japan had a merchandise trade shortfall of 1,383.8 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 1,509.7 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,385.8-billion-yen shortfall in May (originally a 2,384.7-billion-yen shortfall). Exports jumped 19.4 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 17.5 percent and up from 15.8 percent in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 46.1 percent, exceeding expectations for 45.7 percent but down from 48.9 percent a month earlier.

The Bank of Japan will also wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 138 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday but maintained a positive bias throughout the session before closing mostly higher. The major averages extended the rally seen in the previous session, reaching their best closing levels in over a month.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts by a wide margin. While the Nasdaq surged 184.50 points or 1.6 percent to 11,897.65, the S&P 500 climbed 23.21 points or 0.6 percent to 3,959.90 and the narrower Dow edged up by 47.79 points or 0.2 percent to 31,874.84.

Meanwhile, European stocks fluctuated over the course of the session before closing modestly lower. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand during the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $1.96 or 1.9 percent at $102.26 a barrel on the expiration day.

