Traders May Take A Breather Following Recent Advance

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the notable advance seen over the two previous sessions.

Traders may take a step back to assess the outlook for the after the advance seen during yesterday's trading lifted the major averages to their best levels in over a month.

Lingering uncertainty about corporate earnings may also keep traders on the sidelines, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results in the coming days.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week also continues to weigh on investors' minds amid concerns aggressive interest rate hikes could tip the into a recession.

Earlier this morning, the European Central Bank announced its decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, marking the first rate hike in over a decade.

"The Governing Council judged that it is appropriate to take a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting," the ECB said.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday but maintained a positive bias throughout the session before closing mostly higher. The major averages extended the rally seen on Tuesday, reaching their best closing levels in over a month.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts by a wide margin.

While the Nasdaq surged 184.50 points or 1.6 percent to 11,897.65, the S&P 500 climbed 23.21 points or 0.6 percent to 3,959.90 and the narrower Dow edged up by 47.79 points or 0.2 percent to 31,874.84.

The jump by the Nasdaq reflected strong among tech stocks, which came amid a positive reaction to earnings news from Netflix (NFLX).

Shares of Netflix surged by 7.4 percent to a three-month closing high after the streaming giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings and a smaller than expected subscriber loss.

Semiconductor stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 2.5 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Outside the tech sector, retail stocks moved sharply higher, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 2.2 percent to its best closing level in well over a month.

On the other hand, gold stocks came under pressure over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.1 percent. The weakness among gold stocks came amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.

A notable drop by shares of Merck (MRK) limited the upside for the Dow after a late-stage trial of the drug maker's Keytruda cancer drug did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in head and neck cancer patients.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales tumbled by much more than expected in the month of June.

NAR said existing home sales plunged by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.12 million in June after slumping by 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.41 million in May. Economists had expected existing home sales to decrease by 0.6 percent to a rate of 5.38 million.

Existing home sales declined for the fifth consecutive month, falling to their lowest level since June of 2020.

"Falling housing affordability continues to take a toll on potential home buyers," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Both mortgage rates and home prices have risen too sharply in a short span of time."

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $3.54 to $96.34 a barrel after slumping $1.96 to $102.26 a barrel a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $10.50 to $1,700.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $7.20 to $1,693 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 138.33 yen versus the 138.21 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0268 compared to yesterday's $1.0180.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets underperforming on concerns over strict Covid lockdowns and waning confidence in China's property market.

Overall gains were modest elsewhere ahead of the ECB meeting, where a rate hike is expected for the first time in more than a decade.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief as natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance.

The Japanese yen gyrated against the dollar after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and raised its inflation forecast.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed 1 percent lower at 3,272 on economic worries. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.5 percent to 20,574.63.

The Asian Development Bank has cut the growth forecast for China, citing concerns over the country's zero-Covid approach and strict lockdowns.

Japanese shares finished modestly higher to extend gains for a sixth straight session after the central bank stood pat in its monetary policy decision, defying a global wave of inflation-fighting rate hikes. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4 percent to 27,803, while the broader Topix closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,950.59.

Seoul stocks advanced for the second day running as falling oil prices helped ease concerns over inflation. The Kospi jumped 0.9 percent to 2,409.16, marking the highest level since June 28.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics surged 2.2 percent and leading chemical firm LG Chem soared 5.4 percent. Hyundai Motor ended on a flat note despite reporting a 59 percent increase in second quarter profit.

Australian markets finished higher, led by financials and tech stocks. Miners and energy companies lost ground on persisting concerns about the Chinese economy.

Link Administration Holdings surged 12.6 percent after it agreed to an increased takeover offer from Dye & Durham.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 6,794.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.6 percent higher at 7,018.40.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced its decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, marking the first rate hike in over a decade.

"The Governing Council judged that it is appropriate to take a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting," the ECB said.

Italian bonds have sold off sharply after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation to the president in a move that will raise the prospect of snap elections as soon as early October.

Meanwhile, Russia resumed natural gas supplies to Germany, helping to ease worries about fallout on the economy.

While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux has moved sharply lower after its second quarter earnings missed expectations.

Online grocer Ocado has also shown a substantial move to the downside after reporting a wider loss in the first half.

Marks & Spencer has also fallen. The retailer said its finance and strategy chief Eoin Tonge is leaving the company to take up a role at Associated British Foods.

Thales has also dropped. The defense and group announced that its aerospace unit would take a €70 million hit in 2022 due to loss of Russian .

Shares of SAP have also tumbled after the German business software company lowered its 2022 profit outlook.

On the other hand, British online trading platform IG Group has moved sharply higher on share buyback news.

Drinks maker Britvic has also shown a notable move to the upside after reporting a jump in revenues across its markets.

Getlink shares have also risen in Paris. The railway company reported first-half consolidated net profit of 52 million euros compared to last year's restated loss of 124 million euros.

Sartorius has also soared. The pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier confirmed its 2022 outlook after reporting encouraging first-half results.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has also surged after reporting better than expected earnings for the second quarter and backing its full-year outlook.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing another modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 16th.

The report showed initial jobless claims crept up to 251,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 244,000. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000.

Jobless claims inched higher for the third straight week, reaching their highest level since hitting 265,000 in the week ended November 13, 2021.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged up to 240,500, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 236,000.

A separate report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of July.

The Philly Fed said its current general activity index slumped to a negative 12.3 in July from a negative 3.3 in June, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

The continued decrease by the Philly Fed index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to rebound to a positive 0.4.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the future indicators suggest firms expect overall declines in activity and new orders but increases in shipments and employment over the next six months.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of June. The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.5 percent in June after falling by 0.4 percent in May.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes at 11 am ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Carnival (CCL) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the cruise line operator priced a previously announced offering of 102 million shares of its common stock at $9.95 per share. Carnival ended Wednesday's trading at $11.09 per share.

United Airlines (UAL) may also come under pressure after the airline reported weaker than expected second quarter results and warned about the impact of industry-wide operational challenges that limit the system's capacity, record fuel prices and the increasing possibility of a global recession.

Meanwhile, shares of Alcoa (AA) are likely to see initial strength after the aluminum producer reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

Rail operator CSX Corp. (CSX) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected second quarter results.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are also seeing pre-market strength after the electric vehicle marker reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com