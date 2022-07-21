logo
Breaking News
  

1 Million New US Households Signed Up To Affordable High-speed Internet

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
highspeedinternet july21 lt

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that in response to the Biden Administration's "all of government" enrollment drive, 1 million new households have signed up to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a project which ensure that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

The ACP, administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), provides eligible households up to $30/month (or $75/month on Tribal lands) off internet bills, as well as a one-time $100 discount off a connected device. To further lower costs, in May, President Joe Biden announced commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP, meaning millions of working families can get high-speed internet without paying any money. They simultaneously launched GetInternet.gov—a one-stop shop to check eligibility and sign up.

Announcing the immense response to the government's initiative in North Carolina Wednesday, the Vice President said the Administration's efforts increased the rate of ACP enrollments by about 35 percent.

Harris called on the nation's governors to join the Administration's enrollment drive, sending them letters describing key steps they can take to boost enrollment in their states. On Wednesday, the State of North Carolina committed to email 5 million households to let them know they can lower their internet bill by visiting GetInternet.gov to check eligibility and sign up.

Experts estimate that 48 million households, or nearly 40 percent of households in the United States — qualify for the ACP as their income is far below the Federal Poverty Level.

More than 1,300 internet service providers participate in the program, and about 13 million households have signed up to receive the ACP benefit, according to a White House fact sheet.

Households can check their eligibility for ACP, sign up, and find fully covered plans by visiting GetInternet.gov. They can also learn more by calling (877) 384-2575.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $65 billion investment for the Biden Administration's Internet for All Initiative to ensure that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
ABB Q2 Profit Weak, Orders Rise; Sees Improvement Ahead; Stock Up
Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd. reported Thursday weak profit in its second quarter with lower revenues, while orders climbed amid a positive market momentum. Looking ahead, the company projects higher revenues in the third quarter, and margin improvement in fiscal 2022. In Switzerland, ABB shares were gaining around 2 percent.
Trial In Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To Begin In October
A judge has set October to start a trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk regarding their $44 billion acquisition deal, reports said. At the end of the first hearing on Tuesday over whether to expedite the proceedings, the judge overseeing the case Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has ruled that there would be a five-day trial in October.
Abbott Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance
Abbott (ABT) said it recorded another quarter of strong growth with an increase in adjusted earnings per share of 22.2 percent year-over-year. Sales were up 14.3 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year 2022 EPS guidance....
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap