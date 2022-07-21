1 Million New US Households Signed Up To Affordable High-speed Internet

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that in response to the Biden Administration's "all of government" enrollment drive, 1 million new households have signed up to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a project which ensure that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

The ACP, administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), provides eligible households up to $30/month (or $75/month on Tribal lands) off internet bills, as well as a one-time $100 discount off a connected device. To further lower costs, in May, President Joe Biden announced commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP, meaning millions of working families can get high-speed internet without paying any money. They simultaneously launched GetInternet.gov—a one-stop shop to check eligibility and sign up.

Announcing the immense response to the government's initiative in North Carolina Wednesday, the Vice President said the Administration's efforts increased the rate of ACP enrollments by about 35 percent.

Harris called on the nation's governors to join the Administration's enrollment drive, sending them letters describing key steps they can take to boost enrollment in their states. On Wednesday, the State of North Carolina committed to email 5 million households to let them know they can lower their internet bill by visiting GetInternet.gov to check eligibility and sign up.

Experts estimate that 48 million households, or nearly 40 percent of households in the United States — qualify for the ACP as their income is far below the Federal Poverty Level.

More than 1,300 internet service providers participate in the program, and about 13 million households have signed up to receive the ACP benefit, according to a White House fact sheet.

Households can check their eligibility for ACP, sign up, and find fully covered plans by visiting GetInternet.gov. They can also learn more by calling (877) 384-2575.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $65 billion investment for the Biden Administration's Internet for All Initiative to ensure that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

