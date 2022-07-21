Researchers Build New Liquid Biopsy Method To Detect Cancer In Blood

University of Central Florida researchers have developed a new method to find out metastatic cancer cells in the body, which going ahead can help identify cancer in the early stages itself and give them different treatment options.

In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Annette Khaled's research lab reported using a protein complex called chaperonin as a new marker for cancer cells in blood. This gives a clear picture of the cancer spread. By using the new marker, UCF scientists were able to detect more cancer cells in the blood, with a procedure called liquid biopsy, which could help patients suffering from breast and lung cancers manage their disease better.

Cancer cells need a lot of proteins to survive and travel through the body. The chaperonin complex lets proteins fold into functional, three-dimensional shapes. Without the complex, important proteins needed by cancer cells can't form. All cells contain the chaperonin complex. But cancer cells have significantly higher levels because as Khaled said, "cancer cells are hungry for protein."

In the last few years, Khaled identified the chaperonin complex as a correct indicator of the cancer's severity and has developed nanoparticle-based therapies to find out the chaperonin complex in cancer cells and destroy it. Without this protein-folding mechanism, cancer cells starve and die.

Khaled said, "The more chaperonin complex, the more advanced the cancer. By using the chaperonin complex to detect cancer cells in blood, we get a warning that the cancer may be spreading. Using the chaperonin complex to detect cancer cells in blood is a unique solution for a non-invasive diagnosis."

Indicators of cancer cells in blood are commonly based on epithelial features in cells that line surfaces of the body from which the cancers arise. However, such markers to detect cancer cells in blood are fairly "generic," Khaled explained "and provide little information about the cancer itself." Cancer cells that are shed into blood can come from any part of the tumor and don't survive past a few hours. So, while making use of a marker like the chaperonin complex that identifies dangerous cancer cells circulating in blood could alert doctors that a patient is relapsing or not responding to treatments.

