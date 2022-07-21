South Korea Producer Prices Jump 0.5% On Month In June

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - easing from 0.7 percent in Ma7.

Individually, agricultural and manufacturing products both were up 0.7 percent on month, while services and utilities both rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 9.9 percent - unchanged from the May reading.

Individually, agricultural products rose 1.7 percent on year, manufacturing products jumped 15.1 percent, utilities spiked 16.2 percent and services added 3.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.