Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release June figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.1 percent.

Japan also will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 52.7, 54.2 and 53.2, respectively.

Australia will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 56.2, 52.6 and 52.6, respectively.

Taiwan will release June unemployment data; in May, the jobless rate was 3.73 percent.

Thailand will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 20.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.1 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.5 percent, down from 10.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit if pegged at $1.53 billion following the $1.87 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Economic News

