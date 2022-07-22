German Private Sector Contracts More Than Forecast

Germany's private sector activity deteriorated more-than-expected in July, and logged the worst performance for over two years amid weaker domestic and export demand, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The flash composite output index dropped to a 25-month low of 48.0 in July from 51.3 in June. The index was forecast to fall to 50.1.

Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

Further, the index declined below 50.0 mark for the first time since December last year.

Both the services and manufacturing sectors registered declines in July.

Manufacturing output fell at the sharpest pace since May 2020. Meanwhile,services activity registered a slight fall in July, linked to staff shortages and retrenchment of new .

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seven-month low of 49.2 in July from 52.4 in the prior month. The score was forecast to fall to 51.2.

The manufacturing PMI also decreased to a 25-month low of 49.2 in July from 52.0 in June. The expected score was 50.6.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.