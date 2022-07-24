Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday

Singapore will on Monday release June figures for consumer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rose 6.2 percent on year, accelerating from 5.6 percent in May. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 4.2 percent, up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will provide June numbers for industrial production, retail sales and M2 money supply. In May, industrial output rose 4.48 percent on year, retail sales added 2.7 percent on year and M2 climbed an annual 7.94 percent.

Hong Kong will see June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 1.3 percent on year and exports fell an annual 1.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD36.7 billion.

Thailand will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 20.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.1 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.5 percent, down from 10.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit if pegged at $1.53 billion following the $1.87 billion shortfall a month earlier.

