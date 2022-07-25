European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business sentiment survey data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes producer prices and export price data for June.

At 3.00 am ET, gross wages from Hungary and manufacturing confidence from Turkey are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany Ifo confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 90.2 in July from 92.3 in the previous month.

In the meantime time, the Central Statistical Office of Poland publishes unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen at 5.0 percent in June, down from 5.1 percent in May.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to decline to +13 percent from +18 percent in June.

Economic News

