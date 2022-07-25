Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In July

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in July, after falling in the previous month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate climbed to 78.2 percent in July from 77.6 percent in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate also rose to 78.1 percent in July from 77.5 percent in the previous month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 103.7 in July from 106.4 in June.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 102.5 in July from 104.6 in the previous month.

