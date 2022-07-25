Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Eases Sharply

Taiwan's industrial production growth slowed markedly in June, as manufacturing output expanded at a weaker pace, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 0.73 percent year-over-year in June, well below May's revised 4.14 percent gain.

The annual growth in manufacturing output moderated notably to 0.51 percent from 4.75 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production recovered strongly by 4.27 percent, and that of electricity, gas and water supply also rebounded 3.77 percent. There was an increase of 2.79 percent in water supply output.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 0.41 percent in June, after a 1.04 percent fall in May.

Economic News

