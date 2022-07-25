Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In June

Lithuania's industrial production expanded in June, largely driven by a sharp output growth in the power sector, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in June.

Production in the electricity sector alone surged 68.3 percent annually in June, while manufacturing output registered a decline of 1.7 percent.

There was an 8.8 percent annual fall in output of the mining and quarrying segment.

Among the major industrial groups, production of capital goods grew the most, by 19.5 percent, yearly in June, and that of durable goods rose 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile, production of energy products registered a sharp decrease of 33.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent yearly in June, while it fell 3.6 percent from a month ago.

