South Korea GDP Jumps 0.7% In Q2

South Korea's gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quartering the second quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday's advance estimate.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 2.9 percent - again topping forecasts for 2.5 percent and easing slightly from the 3.0 percent expansion in the first quarter of 2022.

Real gross domestic income was down 1.0 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year.

Economic News

