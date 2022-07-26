European Economics Preview: Spain Producer Price Data Due

Producer price data from Spain is the only major statistical report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases producer prices for June. Prices had advanced 24.4 percent annually in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain producer price data is due for June. In May, producer prices had increased 43.6 percent annually.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to issue monthly Distributive Trades survey data for July.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. At the previous rate-setting meeting in July, the bank had lifted the base rate by 200 basis points to 9.75 percent.

Economic News

