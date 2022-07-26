Sweden PPI Inflation Rises Further In June

Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 25.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 24.4 percent gain in May. In April, producer prices rose 23.8 percent.

Producer prices in the domestic market alone grew 24.2 percent yearly in June.

Import prices were 33.6 percent higher in June compared to las year, and increased 3.7 percent from a month ago.

Export prices rose 26.8 percent annually in June and gained 2.7 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 2.5 percent in June, driven by higher prices of energy-related products.

The Swedish Krona depreciated against the common foreign trade currencies, which contributed to increased prices among a range of products, the statistical office said.

