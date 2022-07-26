South Korea Consumer Confidence Crumbles In July - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea dropped significantly in July, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a consumer confidence index score of 86.0 - down sharply from 96.4 in June.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was six points lower at 81, while the outlook was nine points lower at 79.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was four points lower at 93 and the outlook was two points lower at 112.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 17 points lower than in June, at 43, and the outlook was 19 points lower at 50.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 4.7 percent.

