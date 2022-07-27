Blockchain Major CEO Found Guilty In Cryptocurrency Scam

Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of blockchain company Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services (TBIS), has pleaded guilty to a securities fraud over a $21 million cryptocurrency scam. The CEO admitted to providing false details around the BAR coin, a crowdfunding token that should have but wasn't registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The TBIS scam was one of many dodgy initial coin offerings or ICOs in the 2010s. According to the complaint registered, Stollery introduced TBIS as a new company and hyped its coin with many exaggerated false claims. TBIS touted non-existent links with companies like Apple, Boeing, and IBM. Some of the "partners" complained, to which Stollery apparently replied, "I did not know that a procedure would need to have been followed, etc."

The company also offered a variety of supposedly trademarked services for which it had not registered trademarks. The list of these non-trademarks includes very inane terms like "company as a service" — which is also used outside of the world of blockchain scams as well as exciting products like "Vordex," which is supposedly a peer-to-peer crypto exchange.

The TBIS whitepapers and other marketing materials included detailed descriptions of several products and services that would be available on the TBIS platform, as well as slogans that TBIS used: Company as a Service, Bring Your Own Cloud, DEXchange, Mining as a Service, Instant ICO Incubator, Desktop as a Service (Daas), CryptoEscrow, The Ultimate Strength of the Blockchain … Unleashed, VORDEX.

Like many blockchain projects, TBIS laid out its plans for the future in a white paper, promising its BAR token would be useful for accessing a platform offering real services. It signed up at least 75 people who paid in cash and many more who paid with other cryptocurrencies, apparently taking in around $21 million. But at least $200,000 of that money went to Stollery's bank account, $50,000 was used to pay off credit card bills, and some was used for non-TBIS payments like the bills for Stollery's condo in Hawaii.

On top of all this, TBIS claimed there had been a major BAR hack and issued a second coin, TBAR, to replace it. The original BAR coin, however, continued to be traded on exchanges. Titanium was one of multiple ICO projects, against which fraud charges were made in 2017 and 2018 during a surge of coin-based fundraising, and the SEC even made its own fake site to warn buyers about scams.

Stollery is scheduled for sentencing in November, where the fraud charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

