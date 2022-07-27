Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release June figures for retail sales and Q2 data for import and export prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are predicted to rise 0.5 percent on month, slowing from 0.9 percent in May. Export prices were up 18.0 percent on quarter in Q1, while import prices rose 5.1 percent.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will conclude its discussion on monetary policy and announce its decision on interest rates; currently, the benchmark sits at 2.0 percent.

Finally, the in Thailand are closed on Thursday and Friday for King Maha's birthday and will re-open on Monday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.