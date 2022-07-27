Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In June

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$34.239 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down sharply from 0.9 percent in May.

Individually, retail sales for clothing, cafes and other were up, while food, household goods and department stores were down.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 12.0 percent.

Economic News

