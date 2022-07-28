ArcelorMittal Q2 Sales Rise; To Buy Companhia Siderúrgica For $2.2 Bln

logo
Steel major Arcelor Mittal SA (MT), on Thursday posted a decline in net earnings for the second quarter. However, the company's sales increased for the period.

Separately, the company said that it has inked a deal to buy South American steel products maker Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém or CSP.

For the three-month period to June, Luxembourg City headquartered firm reported a net income of $3.92 billion, compared with $4.00 billion, reported a year ago. Basic earnings per share were at $4.25 as against $3.47 per share, year-over-year basis.

The total number of shares outstanding at the end of the latest period was 847 million versus 1.01 billion last year.

Operating income stood at $4.49 billion, versus $4.43 billion of previous year quarter.

EBITDA moved up to $5.16 billion, from $5.05 billion, registered during the corresponding period of 2021.

The steel company's sales for the period, however, climbed to $22.14 billion, from previous year's $19.34 billion.

For the first-half to June, ArcelorMittal posted a net profit of $8.04 billion, compared with $6.29 billion, on year-on-year basis.

Basic net income per share was at $8.53, versus $5.40 of a year ago period.

Sales for the first six month period rose to $43.97 billion, from $35.53 billion of corresponding period of 2021.

The metals firm has also announced that it has signed a deal with the shareholders of Brazilian steel firm CSP, to buy the company for around $2.2 billion. Transaction is expected to expand the Group's position in the high-growth Brazilian steel industry.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said: "CSP...further enhances our position in Brazil and adds immediate value to ArcelorMittal . There is significant potential to decarbonise the asset given the state of Ceará's ambition to develop a low-cost green hydrogen hub and the huge potential the region holds for solar and wind power generation. CSP produces high -quality slabs and is cost competitive, ensuring its products are competitive domestic ally and for export…"

ArcelorMittal has announced a new share repurchase drive of 60 million shares, worth around $1.4 billion, to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Looking ahead, the Group expects a normalized EBITDA per year of $330 million.

