BAE Systems HY Profit Down; Appoints Cressida Hogg As Chair Designate

UK-based aerospace and security solutions company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the six months period ended 30 June 2022 decreased to 615 million pounds or 19.4 pence per share from 1.00 billion pounds or 31.1 pence per share in the previous year.

Profit before taxation for the period declined to 779 million pounds from 1.15 billion pounds in the previous year.

Revenue for the period rose to 9.74 billion pounds from 9.34 billion pounds in the prior year.

For the fiscal 2022, the London-headquartered firm still expects a sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent over 2021. For the previous fiscal, the company had reported its sales at 21.3 billion pounds.

For the full year, the Group's underlying EBIT as well as underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent. Last year, BAE generated an underlying EBIT at 2.205 billion pounds, whereas EPS at 47.8 pence.

BAE Systems declared an interim dividend of 10.4 pence per share in respect of the half year ended 30 June 2022. This dividend will be payable on 30 November 2022.

BAE Systems has also approved a new share buyback program of up to 1.5 billion pounds over the next three years, which will commence immediately.

In a separate press release BAE Systems said that Cressida Hogg will join the Board as a non-executive director and Chair designate, with effect from 1 November 2022. She will succeed Roger Carr as Chair at the conclusion of the AGM, due to be held on 4 May 2023. Roger will retire next year after more than nine years in the service.

Cressida Hogg is currently Chairman of the Board of Land Securities Group PLC, a position she has held since 2018, having served as a non-executive of the company since 2014.

Landsec has Thursday announced that Cressida Hogg will retire from its board next year and is expected to do so no later than its AGM in July 2023. She is also a non-executive director of London Stock Exchange Group plc, where she is the Senior Independent Director and chairs its Remuneration Committee.

