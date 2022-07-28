Norway Jobless Rate Falls In May

Norway's unemployment rate declined marginally in May and employment increased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.2 percent in May from 3.3 percent in February.

The unemployment rate for May indicates the average for April to June and that for February reflects the average for January to March.

In April, the unemployment rate was also 3.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 93,000 in May from 98,000 in February, the agency said.

The number of employed persons increased to 2.857 million in May from 2.842 million in February.

