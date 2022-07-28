Dutch Business Confidence Improves In July

The Netherlands' producer confidence improved in July as manufacturers' assessment of finished products improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 8.4 in July from 8.1 in June. This was above the long-term average score of 1.0. In May, the reading was 9.9.

All components of the headline index were positive.

Producers' assessment of the stocks of finished goods was more positive, the agency said. Their expectations about the expected activity were unchanged, while their view on order book levels were somewhat less positive.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production and orders to increase in the coming three months than those who predicted a decline, the agency added.

Producers in the electrical and machine industry were the most positive in July.

The capacity utilization rate in industry stood at 84.2 percent at the start of the third quarter, same as in the previous three months.

More than 30 percent of the producers surveyed reported difficulties due to shortage of workers. The proportion was the highest since the start of the survey in 2012, the CBS said.

