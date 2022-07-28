Ireland Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Ireland's retail sales volume decreased for the second successive month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales dropped 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, the same pace of fall as seen in May. This was the second consecutive fall.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in electrical goods, hardware, paints & glass and clothing & footwear.

Nonetheless, the volume of retail sales in June was 2.4 percent higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020.

On a yearly basis, the decline in sales volume more than doubled to 6.6 percent in June from 3.0 percent a month ago.

At the same time, the sales value was down 0.3 percent on month and -0.9 percent annually in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.