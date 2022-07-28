South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.9% In June

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in May (originally 0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 7.4 percent gain in the previous month (originally 7.3 percent).

The Index of all industry production in June increased by 0.6 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production Index jumped 1.8 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. The Manufacturing Shipment Index fell 3.1 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

