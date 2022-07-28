Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.9% In June

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.9 percent on month in June, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit was up 9.1 percent - up from 9.0 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit rose 0.6 percent on month and 7.8 percent on year, while personal credit fell 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year and credit gained 1.5 percent on month and 13.2 percent on year.

Broad money was up 1.0 percent on month and 10.0 percent on year.

