logo
Quick Facts
  

Gilead's Biktarvy Shows High Efficacy For Broad Range Of People Initiating Treatment For HIV

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) Biktarvy demonstrated high efficacy for a broad range of people initiating treatment for HIV, including those with hepatitis B or HBV coinfection, as per ALLIANCE trial results.

HIV/HBV coinfection is a major global public health threat that increases the morbidity and mortality beyond either infection alone. HBV impacts approximately 8% of people with HIV globally, and HIV/HBV coinfection rates can reach 25% in areas where both viruses are endemic, such as Asia.

Interim data from the ALLIANCE trial evaluating Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in adults with HIV/HBV coinfection who were initiating therapy showed potential suppression of HBV and HIV suppression comparable to an alternative HIV regimen.

In addition, 5-year data from two phase 3 trials also demonstrated Biktarvy's sustained efficacy, safety profile and high barrier to resistance in adults with HIV initiating therapy.

Data from the ALLIANCE trial, which is an ongoing Phase 3 trial evaluating Biktarvy versus dolutegravir 50 mg or DTG + emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg, F/TDF, DTG+F/TDF, demonstrated the efficacy of both antiretroviral regimens, in adults with HIV/HBV co-infection initiating treatment.

The Week 48 results show Biktarvy demonstrated superior HBV DNA suppression. Participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy versus DTG+F/TDF demonstrated superior HBV DNA suppression and hepatitis B e-antigen (HBeAg) seroconversion.

The Week 48 results also showed that participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy or DTG+F/TDF both had similarly high rates of HIV suppression. Participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy or DTG+F/TDF both had high rates of HIV suppression at Week 48 with mean CD4 cell count increases of 200 and 175 cells/µl from baseline, respectively.

The ALLIANCE trial will continue in a blinded fashion through Week 96 to determine longer-term safety and efficacy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Amazon.com Stock Jumps 10% As Q2 Revenues Beat Street View
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) jumped over 10% in extended trading session on Thursday after the online retail giant's second-quarter revenues trumped Street estimates. The company posted a loss for the quarter hurt by a loss recorded on Rivian investment. Seattle, Washington-based Amazon reported...
Nestle H1 Profit Down, Updates FY22 Outlook; Stock Dips
Shares of Nestle SA were losing more than 1 percent in Swiss trading after the food and beverage giant reported Thursday weak profit in its first half, despite increased sales. Further, the company trimmed fiscal 2022 forecast for underlying trading operating profit margin, but lifted organic sales growth view.
Altria Group Q2 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 EPS Guidance
Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Thursday reported a sharp decline in second-quarter net profit compared to the prior year. Revenue for the quarter were down 5.7 percent. The tobacco business firm reaffirmed its guidance for full-year 2022 adjusted earnings per share. The company reported quarter net income...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap