Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Monday

Hong Kong will on Monday release an advance estimate of Q2 gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 3.8 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year after sinking 3.0 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

Indonesia will provide July figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to have risen 0.53 percent on month and 4.82 percent on year after gaining 0.61 percent on month and 4.35 percent on year in June. Core CPI is tipped to rise 2.85 percent on year, up from 2.63 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see July results for the manufacturing index from the Australian Industry Group and for job advertisements from ANZ. In June, the manufacturing index had a score of 54.0, while job ads rose 1.4 percent on month.

South Korea will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 20.7 percent on year, up from 19.4 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.4 percent, up from 5.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $4.06 billion following the $2.47 billion shortfall a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide June figures for building permits; in May, permits were down 0.5 percent on month.

Finally, a number of regional nations will see July results from their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).

