New Zealand Building Permits Slip 2.3% In June

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 4,037.

That follows the 0.5 percent monthly decline in May.

On a yearly basis, the number of new dwellings consented was 50,736, up 14 percent from the year ended June 2021.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.0 billion, up 16 percent from the year ended June 2021.

Economic News

