Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, from 1.35 percent to 1.85 percent.

Australia also will see June numbers for home loans and building permits. Loans are expected to sink 4.25 percent on month after rising 2.1 percent in May. Permits are tipped to fall 5.0 percent on month after surging 9.9 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were down 4.9 percent on year.

South Korea will provide July data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 6.0 percent yearly gain in June.

Economic News

