Thai Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.

That's up from 50.7 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This signaled a seventh consecutive monthly improvement in conditions, with the latest reading just short of February's survey peak.

Central to the sustained improvement in conditions in July was a further expansion in output across the sector. Factory production rose for the eleventh month in a row, with the pace of growth the second-fastest on record and sharp overall. Anecdotal evidence attributed the latest uplift to stronger demand conditions.

Economic News

