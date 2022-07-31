Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 50.6 In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That's up from 50.4 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The latest reading pointed to a marginal improvement in the of the sector that was nonetheless the strongest reported since April.

The headline PMI was buoyed by a renewed rise in production levels during July. Though only slight, the expansion was the first since December 2021. Companies reported that increased new orders helped boost output. That said, some firms commented that raw material prices remained elevated and supply constraints persisted, holding back a stronger recovery.

New order inflows increased at a quicker rate in the latest survey period, extending the current period of growth to four months.

