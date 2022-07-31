Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.6 In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.

That's up from 50.2 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New orders across the goods-producing sector increased modestly in July, with the rate of growth accelerating from June's recent low. Firms noted that the rise in new work stemmed from greater client demand and the acquisition of new customers.

Stronger demand conditions were largely supported by increased domestic spending, as new export orders fell for the second month running. The decline in foreign client demand was sharp overall and the fastest since last August.

