Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Drops To 44.6 In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 44.6.

That's down from 49.8 in June, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The rate of decline accelerated to the sharpest since May 2020. The headline index fell notably in July, partly due to a faster decline in production volumes. Taiwanese manufacturers signaled the quickest reduction in output since the early months of the pandemic in May 2020.

This was often attributed to weaker global demand conditions and lower sales, though material shortages were cited by some firms as also having constrained output.

